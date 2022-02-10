Click here to find info on COVID-19

Salvation Army Harbour Bargaining Committee Election - CORRECTION - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 22, 2022

Unfortunately, a candidate's information wasn't included in the bulletin from February 18.
There are three candidates nominated for the one bargaining committee vacancy. The candidates are (in random order):

  • Marc Mitchell (biography below)
  • Takeshi Mori (biography below)
  • Thomas Chang

An election will be held by paper ballot at the following locations and times. You must vote in person at the ballot:

Location Day Time
119 Cordova,
Chaplain’s Office		 Wednesday,
February 23, 2022 		07:00 am to 09:00 am
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
108 East Hastings
Crosswalk Lounge		 Thursday,
February 24, 2022 		07:00 am to 09:00 am
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm

 
Candidate Biographies Submitted before deadline:
 
Marc Mitchell's biography here
 
Takeshi Mori's Biography here
 
In solidarity,
 
Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations


UWU/MoveUP