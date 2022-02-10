Unfortunately, a candidate's information wasn't included in the bulletin from February 18.
There are three candidates nominated for the one bargaining committee vacancy. The candidates are (in random order):
- Marc Mitchell (biography below)
- Takeshi Mori (biography below)
- Thomas Chang
An election will be held by paper ballot at the following locations and times. You must vote in person at the ballot:
|Location
|Day
|Time
|119 Cordova,
Chaplain’s Office
|
Wednesday,
February 23, 2022
|07:00 am to 09:00 am
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
|108 East Hastings
Crosswalk Lounge
|
Thursday,
February 24, 2022
|07:00 am to 09:00 am
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm
Candidate Biographies Submitted before deadline:
Marc Mitchell's biography here
Takeshi Mori's Biography here
In solidarity,
Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.