Unfortunately, a candidate's information wasn't included in the bulletin from February 18.

There are three candidates nominated for the one bargaining committee vacancy. The candidates are (in random order):

Marc Mitchell (biography below)

Takeshi Mori (biography below)

Thomas Chang

An election will be held by paper ballot at the following locations and times. You must vote in person at the ballot:

Location Day Time 119 Cordova,

Chaplain’s Office Wednesday,

February 23, 2022 07:00 am to 09:00 am

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm 108 East Hastings

Crosswalk Lounge Thursday,

February 24, 2022 07:00 am to 09:00 am

2:30 pm to 4:30 pm



Candidate Biographies Submitted before deadline:



Marc Mitchell's biography here



Takeshi Mori's Biography here



In solidarity,



Brent Camilleri, Coordinator, Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP