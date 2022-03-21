The BCGEU continues to plan for a full re-opening of all its offices beginning Monday, March 28, 2022. Members will be able to access the offices without an appointment but will be subject to BCGEU Safety Protocols which currently include providing proof of full vaccination (your QR code will need to be scanned) and wearing a mask in all common areas of the office (hallways, washrooms, lunchrooms, meeting rooms, etc.).
Salvation Army Harbour Light Arc - Get answers about the strike at membership meetings next week - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on April 14, 2022
This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you. 这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。 ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ। Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo
Membership Meetings 会员大会 ਮੈਂਬਰਸ਼ਿਪਮੀਟਿੰਗ Pagpupulong ng Membership
Please attend one of membership meetings scheduled for next Wednesday or Thursday to allow you to ask questions and allow us to provide you with important information about the bargaining process
DATE AND TIME: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022 - 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm THURSDAY, April 21, 2022 - 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
PLACE: 312 MAIN – the Sound Room 312 Main Street (& Cordova) Vancouver, BC
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.