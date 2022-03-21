This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



Membership Meetings

会员大会

ਮੈਂਬਰਸ਼ਿਪ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ

Pagpupulong ng Membership



Please attend one of membership meetings scheduled for next Wednesday or Thursday to allow you to ask questions and allow us to provide you with important information about the bargaining process



DATE AND TIME:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022 - 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

THURSDAY, April 21, 2022 - 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm



PLACE:

312 MAIN – the Sound Room

312 Main Street (& Cordova)

Vancouver, BC



PROPOSED AGENDA:

Essential Services Update

Strike Update

Progress Review

Questions and Answers



In solidarity,

BCGEU Harbour Light Strike Coordinating Committee



