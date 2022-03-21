Click here to find info on COVID-19

Salvation Army Harbour Light Arc - Get answers about the strike at membership meetings next week - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 14, 2022

This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.
这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。
ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰੋ। 
Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo
 

Membership Meetings
员大会
ਮੈਂਬਰਸ਼ਿਪ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ
Pagpupulong ng Membership


Please attend one of membership meetings scheduled for next Wednesday or Thursday to allow you to ask questions and allow us to provide you with important information about the bargaining process
 

DATE AND TIME:
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20, 2022 - 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm
THURSDAY, April 21, 2022 - 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm

PLACE:
312 MAIN – the Sound Room
312 Main Street (& Cordova)
Vancouver, BC
 

PROPOSED AGENDA:
Essential Services Update
Strike Update
Progress Review
Questions and Answers


In solidarity,
BCGEU Harbour Light Strike Coordinating Committee

 


