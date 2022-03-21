Friends,

Your collective agreement contains a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) 1 re Future Closure that obliges your Employer to apply for membership in the HEABC "with the intent of bringing Harbour Light Detox under the Community Subsector Agreement so as to confer rights and entitlements under the Community Subsector Agreement, including transfer to the community wage grid."

Your Employer should have applied to the HEABC shortly after the collective agreement was ratified in August 2021. Unfortunately, it appears your Employer did not due a misunderstanding as to its obligations under the collective agreement. I have now been in contact with your Employer and have been informed it will now proceed with application to the HEABC. I have impressed upon your Employer the need for expediency. Therefore, although your collective agreement expired March 31, 2022, we are unable to proceed until we know the outcome of your Employer's application as that will determine next steps.

Should the HEABC accept your Employer's application the members at Harbour Light Detox will be brought into the Community Subsector Collective Agreement including, transferring to that wage grid. That would then mean that bargaining between the Employer and Union will not be at a stand-alone (independent) table but, rather as part of the negotiations currently taking place at the Community Subsector Table.

I will provide further updates as necessary.

In Solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



