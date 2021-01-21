Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox - Bargaining Committee - BCGEU
Published on January 21, 2021
Please join me in congratulating Whitney Thompson and Julia Hudson who have been acclaimed as members of the bargaining committee and will represent you in negotiating a renewal of your collective agreement.
The bargaining committee will be meeting soon to begin preparing for the upcoming collective agreement renewal.
