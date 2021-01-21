 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox - Bargaining Committee - BCGEU

Published on January 21, 2021

Please join me in congratulating Whitney Thompson and Julia Hudson who have been acclaimed as members of the bargaining committee and will represent you in negotiating a renewal of your collective agreement.

The bargaining committee will be meeting soon to begin preparing for the upcoming collective agreement renewal. 

If you didn't receive this message directly, make sure your Union has your current information by logging into the Members Portal here.

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations

