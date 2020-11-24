Nominations are now open for:

Bargaining Committee Member – 3 positions

These positions will be elected through online voting so make sure your Union has your current email address by logging into your Member Portal here.

Each nominee may submit one page of biographical information, endorsements, or other campaign information (8 ½ x 11 sheet, black and white). In the event that we receive multiple nominations, this page will be distributed via email with the ballot to all members eligible to cast a ballot. This one page must be received within 24 hours of the close of nominations and will be sent out as submitted.

No previous experience in negotiations is required to be a member of the bargaining committee. All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leave of absence is provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

In the event there are more nominations received than positions available, a vote will be held. Log in to your Member Portal at members.bcgeu.ca to make sure your email address is correct. You can forward this notice to other BCGEU members at Harbour Light Detox who did not receive it and encourage them to update their email address.

Nominations must be received by scanning/sending a picture from your phone to negotiations@bcgeu.ca no later than Tuesday, December 8 at 5:00pm.

In solidarity,

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative