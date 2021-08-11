Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.
Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
Published on August 11, 2021
Your tentative agreement has ratified with 86% of voters accepting the agreement.
This agreement was a one-year renewal while your employer pursues membership in the Health Employers Association of BC. If they are successful, your collective agreement will move back into the Community Subsector Agreement. Both the Community Subsector sectoral agreement and your one-year renewal expire on March 31, 2022, so you will be back bargaining either independently or as part of the sectoral agreement.
We will be informing your employer that this agreement has ratified, and they will get to work processing your retroactive wages going back to April 1, 2021. This payment should be delivered to you in mid-September.
Thank you for voting in this election.
In solidarity,
Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations