Your tentative agreement has ratified with 86% of voters accepting the agreement.

This agreement was a one-year renewal while your employer pursues membership in the Health Employers Association of BC. If they are successful, your collective agreement will move back into the Community Subsector Agreement. Both the Community Subsector sectoral agreement and your one-year renewal expire on March 31, 2022, so you will be back bargaining either independently or as part of the sectoral agreement.

We will be informing your employer that this agreement has ratified, and they will get to work processing your retroactive wages going back to April 1, 2021. This payment should be delivered to you in mid-September.

Thank you for voting in this election.





In solidarity,

Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP