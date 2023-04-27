On February 27th, your Employer, The Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox, was granted membership into HEABC (Health Employers Association of British Columbia) by virtue of an Order in Council (OIC) of the Provincial Government.



What does this mean for you?This means that all BCGEU members working at Harbour Light Detox will soon be covered by the terms and conditions of the Health Services & Support – Community Subsector Association Collective Agreement. This Collective agreement is commonly referred to as the 'Community Agreement' or the 'CBA'.



You can find a copy of the 2019-2022 Collective Agreement here:https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/pdfs/PostedFiles/Posted%202021/08000122v5.pdf



You can find a copy of the detailed summary of changes that will form the 2022-2025 Collective Agreement here:https://assets.nationbuilder.com/bcgeu/pages/18472/attachments/original/1674678127/CBA_Combined_Agreed_To_PKG_complete.pdf?1674678127



You can find the 2023 wage table here:https://www.heabc.bc.ca/public/wages/com_wages/CBAWageSchedules-Apr2023.pdf



This also means that you will be moving from Component 4 (Health Services) in the BCGEU structure to Component 8 (Community Health Services).



When will the change be happening?

The transfer over to the CBA takes place in two stages:

The first stage is the non-monetary provisions of the agreement on June 27, 2023. This includes provisions such as seniority, grievance procedure, and posting language.

The second stage is the monetary provisions of the agreement on August 27, 2023. This will include all remaining provisions such as benefits, vacation, sick leave, premiums, and wages.



These are the effective dates of these changes. If the actual implementation of these changes take place after August 27 2023, your entitlements will be retroactive to that date. For example, if your monetary is implemented after August 27th, 2023, you will still be entitled to retroactive pay back to August 27th 2023.



You will become members of Local 803 on or around August 27th, 2023. You can find a list of your Local 803 executive members here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/Local-803



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson

Masoud Aminzavvar, Local 803 Chairperson



