Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox - Update on bargaining - BCGEU
Salvation Army Harbour Light Detox - Update on bargaining - BCGEU
Published on April 09, 2021
Your bargaining committee met between April 6-8 to prepare to negotiate the renewal of your collective agreement with your Employer. Over these days, the committee unanimously agreed to name Whitney Thompson as Bargaining Committee Chair. Congratulations Whitney!
Over the three days of meetings, your bargaining committee read through the current collective agreement to develop proposals. We are still looking for input on your priorities, so the committee members will have paper surveys for you to fill out. Please fill out a survey so you can have your say on priorities for bargaining!
Finally, over the course of bargaining, you Union will need to communicate with you via email. Please forward this bulletin to anyone who didn't receive it, and if you didn't receive it directly, please log into the Members' Portalto update your current email address.
In Solidarity,
Whitney Thompson, Bargaining Committee Chair Julia Husdon, Bargaining Committee Member Settimo Szliske, Bargaining Committee Member Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations