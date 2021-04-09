Your bargaining committee met between April 6-8 to prepare to negotiate the renewal of your collective agreement with your Employer. Over these days, the committee unanimously agreed to name Whitney Thompson as Bargaining Committee Chair. Congratulations Whitney!

Over the three days of meetings, your bargaining committee read through the current collective agreement to develop proposals. We are still looking for input on your priorities, so the committee members will have paper surveys for you to fill out. Please fill out a survey so you can have your say on priorities for bargaining!

Finally, over the course of bargaining, you Union will need to communicate with you via email. Please forward this bulletin to anyone who didn't receive it, and if you didn't receive it directly, please log into the Members' Portal to update your current email address.

In Solidarity,

Whitney Thompson, Bargaining Committee Chair

Julia Husdon, Bargaining Committee Member

Settimo Szliske, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP