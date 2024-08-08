We are inviting all members to a meeting next Thursday, August 15th at 4:30 pm in the breakroom! We would like to hear your feedback and ideas for a new collective agreement before we begin negotiations with your employer in September.



Please click here for a copy of your current collective agreement: https://agreements.bcgeu.ca/employer/TkJHRXRoTTJ1TzA9/agreement/NnltS0krYmhkcEU9/files



Curious about the bargaining process? Check out the stages of bargaining as described below:



1) Pre-Bargaining or Preparation

It is during this stage that proposals are developed. But, before that occurs your bargaining committee must gather information by reviewing workplace issues, existing workplace policies or rules, changes to applicable law, and seeking member input. Member input ranges from surveys, meetings, individual feedback, or any other forums that are specific to the bargaining unit. Member input will be sought throughout the bargaining process.

We are currently between the pre-bargaining stage and the bargaining stage.



2) Bargaining

Once the proposals have been developed, we will sit down with your Employer to exchange proposals and begin the process of negotiating a renewal collective agreement. The intention is to reach a tentative settlement which will be put to the members for a ratification vote. A tentative settlement is usually arrived at without the need for job action, however, that is not always the case. If negotiations reach an impasse, members may need to exercise their right to strike to achieve their priorities. You will know well in advance should your bargaining committee feel it is necessary to obtain a strike vote; that decision will not be made without member input.



3) Voting and Ratification

Members are entitled to vote on a tentative settlement which is why it’s referred to as a “tentative” agreement. The terms of the agreement do not form the renewed collective agreement until ratified by the members. Once ratified, the terms and conditions contained in the in the tentative agreement are incorporated into the collective agreement and become legally binding on the Employer and Union and its members.



4) Post-Ratification/Bargaining

The collective agreement is amended to incorporate the agreed-to changes and signed off. The changes are typically effective upon ratification not when the new collective agreement has been signed off and printed.



We will communicate regularly through bargaining bulletins, member meetings, and one-on-one conversations at each stage of the process.



In solidarity,



Everrett Charlie, Bargaining Committee Member

Chau Hayes, Bargaining Committee Member

Kathleen Mann, BCGEU Staff Representative



cc: Kate Banky, Local 301 Chairperson

Andrea Duncan, Component 3 VP

Kim Shelley, Director, Region One

Selena Kongpreecha, Negotiations, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice