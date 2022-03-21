Click here to find info on COVID-19

Salvation Army Richmond House- BCGEU stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 31, 2022

Please be advised that Michael Brunelle, Lynne Fader, and Dean Logan (Alternate) have been acclaimed as stewards at Salvation Army – Richmond House. Please join me in congratulating them.

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please contact your shop steward.
 
In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan, Component 3 Chairperson and Local 303 Chairperson
Edward Mishra, BCGEU Staff Representative


