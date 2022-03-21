As the collective agreement with your employer expired on March 31, 2022, we are preparing for the upcoming round of collective bargaining.

The Union needs your help and participation in the preparations and bargaining process. The first step is to elect a union bargaining committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the employer bargaining committee. You will need to elect a maximum of three bargaining committee members.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the bargaining committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nominations for the bargaining committee positions must be received by the BCGEU Negotiations Department by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, by email at [email protected].

The bargaining committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the bargaining committee.

Each candidate who is nominated may complete, and send back with their nomination form, a campaign bulletin or information sheet on ONE 8.5" x 11" page which the Union will distribute to the membership with the ballots and post to the website in the event of an election. Any other campaign material used by any candidate is their responsibility. Please note that the information sheet should accompany the nomination form and the nomination forms must be signed. Please read and follow the instructions carefully.

Download the nomination form here.

In addition, there is a bargaining survey. The bargaining survey provides members the opportunity to identify any issues or concerns with, or desired improvements to, the collective agreement. Members' input will inform and assist the bargaining committee in setting bargaining priorities.

Please check your email or speak with your staff representative to access the survey.

The survey will close at 4:00 p.m. on June 6, 2022. Members are strongly encouraged to get involved in the negotiations process by providing input to the bargaining committee via the survey.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP