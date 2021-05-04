Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 04, 2021

Greetings to members working at Salvation Army – Richmond House

A reminder that BCGEU is running an election for stewards to serve at Salvation Army – Richmond House. To ensure that we reach all members who have current hours at this worksite, we are sending this FYI. There are four candidates for the two steward positions:

  • Adam Tobias
  • Chelsea Lai
  • Marnie Gittens
  • Ron Niedjalski

Electronic ballots will be sent out via email. Please note, the Voting period for the Steward election has been extended to Monday, May 18, 2021 at 5:00 pm.

The Union will need a current email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one to the Union. If you have any issues voting or want to provide an updated contact information, please email [email protected].

 

In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan, Vice President, Community Social Services & Local 303 Chairperson
Anne Dodington, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

