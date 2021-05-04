Greetings to members working at Salvation Army – Richmond House

A reminder that BCGEU is running an election for stewards to serve at Salvation Army – Richmond House. To ensure that we reach all members who have current hours at this worksite, we are sending this FYI. There are four candidates for the two steward positions:

Adam Tobias

Chelsea Lai

Marnie Gittens

Ron Niedjalski

Electronic ballots will be sent out via email. Please note, the Voting period for the Steward election has been extended to Monday, May 18, 2021 at 5:00 pm.

The Union will need a current email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one to the Union. If you have any issues voting or want to provide an updated contact information, please email [email protected].

In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan, Vice President, Community Social Services & Local 303 Chairperson

Anne Dodington, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



