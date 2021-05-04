Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Salvation Army – Richmond House - Reminder – Voting period extended to May 18, 2021 - BCGEU
Published on May 04, 2021
Greetings to members working at Salvation Army – Richmond House
A reminder that BCGEU is running an election for stewards to serve at Salvation Army – Richmond House. To ensure that we reach all members who have current hours at this worksite, we are sending this FYI. There are four candidates for the two steward positions:
Adam Tobias
Chelsea Lai
Marnie Gittens
Ron Niedjalski
Electronic ballots will be sent out via email. Please note, the Voting period for the Steward election has been extended to Monday, May 18, 2021 at 5:00 pm.
The Union will need a current email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one to the Union. If you have any issues voting or want to provide an updated contact information, please email [email protected].
In solidarity,
Andrea Duncan, Vice President, Community Social Services & Local 303 Chairperson Anne Dodington, Staff Representative