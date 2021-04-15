Thank you to the members who have put their name forward to fill the two vacant steward positions at Salvation Army – Richmond House. As we have two vacant positions and four candidates, we will be having an election.

Members will be able to vote for two of the following candidates for the two steward positions:

Adam Tobias

Chelsea Lai

Marnie Gittens

Ron Niedjalski

Electronic ballots will be sent out via email on Monday, April 19, 2021. Voting will remain open until Monday, May 3, 2021 at 5:00 pm.

The Union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one. If you have any issues voting, please email [email protected]

In solidarity,

Andrea Duncan, Vice President, Community Social Services & Local 303 Chairperson

Anne Dodington, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



