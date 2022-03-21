It has come to your union's attention that management at Salvation Army – Richmond House has been granting permission to a handful of our members to view cameras, "when need be", at the front desk as well as the use of cameras for disciplining staff via warning letters or giving letters of expectation.



Such use of camera surveillance raises several concerns related to your privacy rights. The use of camera surveillance is for limited circumstances and cannot be used to monitor the day-to-day performance of staff.



Please be aware that staff should not be required to perform duties outside of their job description, such as camera surveillance.



If you are requested to perform activities related to camera surveillance, or have been disciplined, received a letter of expectation, or are requested to attend a meeting of a disciplinary/investigatory nature, due to allegations arising out of camera surveillance, please contact your steward to discuss filing a potential grievance.



It has also come to your union's attention that some of you may be experiencing intimidation, bullying and harassment. If you are experiencing this and are unaware of your rights and wish to file a complaint, please contact your steward as soon as possible.



The union is carefully monitoring this situation.



In solidarity,



Edward Mishra, BCGEU Staff Representative, Lower Mainland



