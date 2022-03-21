Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Salvation Army Southview Heights and Terrace Bargaining Committee Elections - Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on May 26, 2022

The nomination/election process is now completed for the Southview Heights and Terrace Bargaining Committee. 


The following members have been acclaimed:

  • Shabana Vakil
  • Izabela Stachurski
  • Loretta Bernabe 

Congratulations to the successful candidates! Preparations for negotiations will commence soon.


In solidarity, 


Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations
 



