The nomination/election process is now completed for the Southview Heights and Terrace Bargaining Committee.



The following members have been acclaimed:

Shabana Vakil

Izabela Stachurski

Loretta Bernabe

Congratulations to the successful candidates! Preparations for negotiations will commence soon.



In solidarity,



Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations









Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP