Friends,
As part of our continued commitment to provide timely bargaining updates we are writing to advise that we had a productive four days of bargaining with your Employer last week. We were able to resolve a lot of outstanding issues while obtaining clarity on others. We do not yet have a tentative settlement but are committed to working toward that common goal.
We will continue to keep all of you informed as necessary.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy. They should log on to the MY BCGEU member portal-my.bcgeu.ca-to give or update their email address. Go to https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup to create an account.
In solidarity,
Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Take Mori, Bargaining Committee
Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee
Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep
Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs