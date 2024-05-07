Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 07, 2024

Friends,

As part of our continued commitment to provide timely bargaining updates we are writing to advise that we had a productive four days of bargaining with your Employer last week. We were able to resolve a lot of outstanding issues while obtaining clarity on others. We do not yet have a tentative settlement but are committed to working toward that common goal.

We will continue to keep all of you informed as necessary.

In solidarity,

Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson
Take Mori, Bargaining Committee
Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee
Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep
Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP