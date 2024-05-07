Friends,



As part of our continued commitment to provide timely bargaining updates we are writing to advise that we had a productive four days of bargaining with your Employer last week. We were able to resolve a lot of outstanding issues while obtaining clarity on others. We do not yet have a tentative settlement but are committed to working toward that common goal.



We will continue to keep all of you informed as necessary.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't get this bulletin, please send them a copy.



In solidarity,



Christina Petrina, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Take Mori, Bargaining Committee

Simon Rosengarten, Bargaining Committee

Megan Cawood, Servicing Rep

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations



