We are inviting you to a drop-in meeting next Friday, August 16th, between 3pm and 5pm, in the Chapel to provide your feedback on the tentative agreement and changes that you would like to see.



We are also opening nominations to fill two (2) vacant bargaining committee positions left by Aidan Edelmayer and Matthew Baker. Autumn Rebneris will remain on the bargaining committee.



A Call for Nominations is now open and will remain open for 1 week. Two (2) positions are available for the committee. Click here for a nomination form for those that are interested in being on the bargaining committee.



You may nominate a member for the committee by filling out the attached nomination form and submitting it by:

Faxing it to 250-384-8060; or Emailing it to [email protected] Attention: Kathleen Mann

Deadline for submission of nomination forms is August 16, 2024 at 5 p.m.



What is the role of the Bargaining Committee?



The Bargaining Committee is elected to represent your collective voice and interests with your employer. They do this by coming up with proposals to improve the working conditions at your workplace.



Anyone who is a union member can be nominated to be on the bargaining committee.



What happens next?



In the event that more than two (2) nominations are received, an election will occur with further details to follow.



In solidarity,



Kathleen Mann

BCGEU Staff Representative



