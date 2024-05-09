We would like to thank everyone for participating and providing input in the bargaining process by filling out a survey.

We have heard quite clearly that wages and retention of staff is a top issue for most of you. With that in mind our bargaining committee has met and developed proposals to achieve a collective agreement that better reflects our needs.



We had bargaining dates with the employer scheduled for April 11th and 12th however those dates were cancelled due to the departure of Salvation Army's Lead Negotiator and

Director – Labour & Employee Relations Cory Mitic.



We are currently in the process of setting new dates and once those are finalized, we will let you know.



In the interim, we thought it would be useful to set out the four stages of bargaining.



1. Pre-Bargaining or Preparation.

It is during this stage that proposals are developed. But, before that occurs your bargaining committee must gather information by reviewing workplace issues, existing workplace policies or rules, changes to applicable law, and seeking member input. Member input ranges from surveys, meetings, individual feedback, or any other forums that are specific to the bargaining unit. Member input will be sought throughout the bargaining process.



We are currently between the pre-bargaining stage and the bargaining stage.



2. Bargaining.

Once the proposals have been developed, we will sit down with your Employer to exchange proposals and begin the process of negotiating a renewal collective agreement. The intention is to reach a tentative settlement which will be put to the members for a ratification vote. A tentative settlement is usually arrived at without the need for job action however, that is not always the case. If negotiations reach impasse members may need to exercise their right to strike to achieve their priorities. You will know well in advance should your bargaining committee feel it is necessary to obtain a strike vote; that decision will not be made without member input.



3. Voting and Ratification.

Members are entitled to vote on a tentative settlement which is why it's referred to as a "tentative" agreement. The terms of the agreement do not form the renewed collective agreement until ratified by the members. Once ratified, the terms and conditions contained in the in the tentative agreement are incorporated into the collective agreement and become legally binding on the Employer and Union and its members.



4. Post-Ratification/Bargaining

The collective agreement is amended to incorporate the agreed-to changes and signed off. The changes are typically effective upon ratification not when the new collective agreement has been signed off and printed.



We will communicate regularly through bargaining bulletins, member meetings, and one-on-one conversations at each stage of the process.



In solidarity,



Everrett Charlie, Bargaining Committee Member

Jonathon Kelly, Bargaining Committee Member

Kathleen Mann, BCGEU Staff Representative



