BCGEU Telephone town hall with Minister Adrian Dix

Wednesday, June 10 at 6pm

Thousands of BCGEU members in health services have been on the frontlines and in support roles throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, doing the vital work to flatten the curve in our province.

We're excited to announce that B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix will be joining us for a telephone town hall to talk about your experience during the pandemic and to look ahead at the coming months.

Attendees will have an opportunity to pose questions to Minister Dix and hear from fellow BCGEU members in health services.

There is no need to call in to the event. You will receive a call just prior the event that will connect you to the telephone town hall.

In solidarity,

Stephanie Smith

BCGEU President

Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU Vice President for Health Services – Component 4

P.S. Not sure we have your current phone number? Ensure that your contact details are up-to-date on the BCGEU Member Portal

