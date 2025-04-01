To: All Vancity Members

We are in a fight for real financial security, in employment and in retirement. Anytime between now and June 17 we can action our strike vote, which could take multiple forms of job action. In concert with other tools, your strike mandate is a strong warning to the employer: if they cannot live up to their own stated values, we will escalate.

To discuss our escalation plan in depth and ask your bargaining committee questions, join us Thursday April 10, at 7 pm for a digital Strike Town Hall. Register today!

Print off a Town Hall poster for your union board!

Your bargaining committee has been developing a multi-pronged pressure campaign, and in the lead-up to the town hall, we'll be putting our strategy into motion, starting with meetings for our working groups. Stay tuned for an update on their work at the April 10 digital town hall.

A better workplace starts with us. We have a lot of skilled and insightful people on our team; together we can pool our resources to push for the contract we need to address chronic workplace issues, such as short-staffing and workloads. Vancity has a responsibility to staff and members to remedy the issues they've created – it's up to us to hold them accountable!

We look forward to seeing you at the town hall, and please continue to stay tuned to your emails. Please sign up for or log into your BCGEU MyMember Portal account to ensure your contact information is up to date.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee

Jason Lin Bargaining Committee

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations



