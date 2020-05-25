Scheduling per single site order – COVID-19 update, May 22





We are writing with important information about scheduling for employees affected by the Provincial Health Officer's Single Site Order.

If you are receiving this email, our records show you work at a worksite subject to the Single Site Order. The Single Site Order restricts workers like you to working at only one Assisted Living, Long Term Care or Provincial Mental Health Facility. If this is incorrect, please disregard this email.

Employers subject to the Single Site Order are required to follow certain steps when creating a schedule, as set out below. If your Employer is not following these steps, please email singlesiteseniority@bcgeu.ca and let us know.



Combined FTE

Employees with regular status who worked at multiple sites before being limited to a single site under the Single Site Order, must be scheduled to work their total combined regular hours at the single site, up to a maximum of 1.3 FTE.



Schedule Determination

Once the Single Site Order is in place, the Employer at your single site is required to create an initial, emergency schedule, using your combined seniority from all of your previous unionized sites, and using the following steps:



a. In order to determine an initial, emergency schedule, the employer will:



i. Maintain the current schedule for all employees who remain at

the worksite and have scheduled hours;



ii. Identify all shift gaps in the current schedule by job classification;



iii. Offer identified shift gaps to employees as follows:



Round 1: by seniority, regular employees who previously worked at multiple

worksites and who are limited to working at a single worksite can select

from shift gaps up to their combined FTE at straight time;



Round 2: by seniority, other regular and casual employees can select any

remaining regular shifts at straight time.



b. Following completion of the emergency scheduling process, the Employer

will offer any unfilled shifts to employees in accordance with the collective

agreement.



c. During the first 90 days, the employer will work with the union to develop

a more robust process to determine a new schedule for all regular employees for

the duration of the Single Site Order.



