Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. School District 59 - Update on Bargaining - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

School District 59 - Update on Bargaining - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 08, 2023

To: All BCGEU Members of School District 59
Re: Update on Bargaining

Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached.

Ratification meetings will take place during the week of February 13, 2023.

We encourage you to watch your emails for further communication on ratification meetings details.

 

In solidarity,

Kathy Fossum, Bargaining Committee Chair
Rhonda Fields, Bargaining Committee Member
Debbie Klemmer, Bargaining Committee Member
Tennille Penner, Staff Representative


UWU/MoveUP