To: All BCGEU Members of School District 59

Re: Update on Bargaining





Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached.

Ratification meetings will take place during the week of February 13, 2023.

We encourage you to watch your emails for further communication on ratification meetings details.

In solidarity,

Kathy Fossum, Bargaining Committee Chair

Rhonda Fields, Bargaining Committee Member

Debbie Klemmer, Bargaining Committee Member

Tennille Penner, Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP