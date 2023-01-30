To: All BCGEU Members of School District 59
Re: Update on Bargaining
Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that a tentative agreement has been reached.
Ratification meetings will take place during the week of February 13, 2023.
We encourage you to watch your emails for further communication on ratification meetings details.
In solidarity,
Kathy Fossum, Bargaining Committee Chair
Rhonda Fields, Bargaining Committee Member
Debbie Klemmer, Bargaining Committee Member
Tennille Penner, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
