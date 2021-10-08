Nominations are now open for the following positions:

1 Bargaining Committee Chair

2 Bargaining Committee Members

1 Alternate Bargaining Committee Member

The deadline for nominations is: November 8, 2021



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here