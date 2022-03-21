Click here to find info on COVID-19

SD 81 Notice of Bargaining Committee, Alternate Elections

Published on May 26, 2022

PLEASE POST

 
NOMINATIONS FOR BARGAINING COMMITTEE, ALTERNATE ARE OPEN
 
Nominations are now open for School District 81, Bargaining Committee, position to be elected:
 
One (1) Alternate Committee Member
 
 
Nominations will close on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m., and are to be faxed, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to:
 

BCGEU Peace River Area Office
10147 100th Avenue (drop box at back door)
Fort St. John BC   V1J 1Y7
Fax: (250) 785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
[email protected]

 
Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office.
 
Candidates have the right to submit a biography/campaign platform (not to exceed 250 words), which will be published in the event of an election being required, and must be submitted within one (1) day of the close of nominations.



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here


