NOMINATIONS FOR BARGAINING COMMITTEE, ALTERNATE ARE OPEN



Nominations are now open for School District 81, Bargaining Committee, position to be elected:



One (1) Alternate Committee Member





Nominations will close on Friday, June 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. , and are to be faxed, mailed, emailed or hand delivered to:





10147 100th Avenue (drop box at back door)

Fort St. John BC V1J 1Y7

Fax: (250) 785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255

Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required, or contact the Peace River Area Office.



Candidates have the right to submit a biography/campaign platform (not to exceed 250 words), which will be published in the event of an election being required, and must be submitted within one (1) day of the close of nominations.







