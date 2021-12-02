BCGEU FRASER VALLEY AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

December 3, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A secretary is required to perform secretarial and word processing functions for staff representatives. This person will also be required to assist with switchboard and receptionist duties.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include: processing a variety of documents such as minutes, reports, bargaining proposals, bargaining bulletins and general correspondence; drafting correspondence, calculating calendar deadlines for grievances, notices to bargain and appeals; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; coordinating, preparing and distributing material for strike/ratification votes; booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2 – 4 years' secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding (60 - 70 wpm); switchboard experience; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



UWU/MoveUP