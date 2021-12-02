BCGEU HEADQUARTERS

INTERNAL POSTING

December 3, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY – MEMBER BENEFITS DEPARTMENT



GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A secretary is required to perform secretarial and word processing functions for staff representatives in the Member Benefits Department.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful applicant will perform Level 3 duties as assigned. Duties to include: processing a variety of documents on a personal computer including reports, memoranda, forms, leaves of absence, meeting notices and general correspondence; coordinating, preparing and distributing various materials; maintaining filing systems and daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk-in visitors; arranging appointments; making travel and hotel arrangements; sorting and distributing mail; managing incoming calls; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding skills (60‑70 wpm); excellent Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

UWU/MoveUP