BCGEU – HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

July 30, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY – ORGANIZING

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

A secretary is required to perform secretarial and word processing functions for staff representatives in the Organizing department.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties will include: processing a variety of documents such as LRB submissions, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence and general correspondence; making travel and hotel arrangements; arranging appointments; setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk in visitors; preparing and coding purchase orders; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; sorting and distributing mail, other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding (60–70 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in, or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters by 5:00 pm, Friday, August 6, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



UWU/MoveUP