BCGEU VICTORIA AREA OFFICE

EXTERNAL POSTING

December 14, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY

GRADE: LEVEL 3 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A secretary is required to perform secretarial and word processing functions for staff representatives. This person may also be required to assist with switchboard and receptionist duties.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include processing a variety of documents such as letters, minutes, reports, bargaining preparation, bargaining proposals, bargaining material for strike/ratification votes, steward elections and communication, and general correspondence; calculating calendar deadlines for grievances; expedited arbitration and appeal preparation; responding to phone calls and walk-in visitors; assisting component/local executive; meeting coordination such as booking meeting rooms, travel and accommodation; prioritizing incoming mail; maintaining filing and bring forward system; and other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicant must have 2-4 years secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding (60-70 wpm); switchboard experience; excellent Microsoft Word and excel skills; database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





