December 3, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 4 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A conventions/travel clerk is required in the Facilities Department to provide support to the Administrative Representative, Conventions, Conferences & Travel Administration. Term of assignment is up to 3 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: The primary duties of this position are to provide assistance as required to the Conventions staff, including secretarial support; processing credentials, registration forms, rooming lists; processing resolutions for submission to various conventions; determining calendar deadlines for registration fees, resolutions, hotel reservations, mailings, credentials, etc. and ensuring timelines are met; providing backup secretarial support for servicing staff in the Facilities Department. The secondary duties of this position include coordinating, arranging and booking all aspects of travel and hotel arrangements for staff and members travelling on BCGEU business, including domestic, international and group travel.

The successful applicant will have a sound knowledge of world geography, customs, current events, visa requirements and travel restrictions, which may affect travel destinations. The successful applicant will have the ability to problem solve in high-pressure situations.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE: Applicants must have a travel agent certificate or equivalent; 4-5 years' secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; experience with travel arranging and conference planning and preparation; 2-3 years' experience in high-volume online travel and hotel bookings; excellent knowledge of Word and Excel; keyboarding 60-70 wpm; excellent verbal and written communication skills; excellent interpersonal skills and telephone manner; ability to deal with people effectively; excellent organizational skills and aptitude for detail oriented work; ability to handle multiple priorities and work within time limits; knowledge and understanding of Union procedures and policies; understanding of the BCGEU structure; ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests may be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 9, 2021.