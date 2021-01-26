BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

January 26, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union requires secretarial support to the Directors and Officers in the Executive Area.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful applicant will perform Level 5 duties as assigned. Duties to include: processing a variety of documents, including project and departmental reports, minutes, leaves of absence, position papers, forms and general correspondence; contacting officers and senior staff such as Provincial Executive members, affiliated Unions, senior government officials and Federations to set up meetings and appointments; answering calls from Union members, Executive and staff, politicians, senior government officials, business leaders, central labour bodies and staff, interpreting needs of caller, determining course of action; completing leaves of absence for members to attend various functions, including Executive and Committee meetings, conferences and seminars; liaising with outside Boards, Agencies and Unions; maintaining a filing system; maintaining a tracking and bring forward system; making hotel and travel arrangements; other related duties as required .

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 3-4 years' secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; keyboarding 60-70 wpm; Microsoft Outlook; an aptitude for organization and detail; excellent interpersonal skills; good telephone manner and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Monday, February 1, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca .





UWU/MoveUP