SECRETARY – RESEARCH AND INTERACTIVE SERVICES (Temporary)

BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

June 15, 2021

POSITION: SECRETARY – RESEARCH AND INTERACTIVE SERVICES

GRADE: LEVEL 3 - MoveUP AGREEMENT (Temporary)

A full-time support staff is required to perform secretarial and word processing functions for Staff Representatives in Research and Interactive Services. Term of assignment is up to 12 months or return of incumbent.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Duties will include: posting and maintaining the BCGEU website and calendar, maintaining the photo filing system, familiarity with the BCGEU's mass email system, processing a variety of documents such as news releases, minutes, meeting notices, reports, memoranda, forms, schedules, questionnaires, leaves of absence and general correspondence; making travel and hotel arrangements; arranging appointments; making logistical arrangements for conferences and training sessions; liaising with BCGEU activists and employer representatives; setting up and maintaining departmental filing systems; maintaining a daily bring forward system; responding to telephone inquiries and walk-in visitors; preparing and coding purchase orders; preparing cheque requisitions for signature; sorting and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' secretarial experience: high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding (60-70 wpm); word processing skills essential; Word and database experience required; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; and the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in a secretarial position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters by 5:00 pm, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected].





