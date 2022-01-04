BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

EXTERNAL POSTING

January 6, 2022

POSITION: SECRETARY (PURCHASING ASSISTANT)

GRADE: LEVEL 5 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires a Purchasing Assistant to work with the Procurement Officer. This position will report to the Coordinator of Finance. Effective date: As soon as possible.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Under the direction of the Procurement Officer, the successful applicant will: process and/or prepare a variety of documents, including project and purchasing reports, contracts, forms and general correspondence; research/source products and services; formulate procurement activities and determine specifications, service and delivery requirements; summarize and present procurement findings to the Procurement Officer; contact vendors, elected officers and senior staff to set up meetings and/or site visits; maintain a filing system; develop and maintain systems to monitor service provider documents and procurement Q&As; assist in the review and development of policies and procedures for the BCGEU regarding procurement of equipment, supplies, services and other goods as required by the union; assist in ensuring that procurement activities are in compliance with BCGEU policies, procedures and Financial policies; assist in planning, scheduling and coordinating major procurement activities; other related duties as required .

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have: 3-4 years' secretarial experience; a minimum of 2 years' experience in purchasing and/or procurement; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; Purchasing Certificate preferred; demonstrated knowledge of purchasing and competitive bid processes; demonstrated understanding of purchasing policies and procedures; excellent Microsoft Word, Excel and Adobe skills; keyboarding 60-70 wpm; Microsoft Outlook; excellent organizational, time management, communication and interpersonal skills.

Applicants must have the ability to deal with all levels of elected officers and staff within the union and with outside contacts professionally, tactfully and with diplomacy; ability to exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Acting Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Friday, January 14, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

UWU/MoveUP