The Union is pleased to advise that the following members working in Security at Elements Casino Victoria have been acclaimed as members of the Unions Security collective agreement bargaining committee.

Peter Woods - Bargaining Chair

Colin Holsey - Bargaining Committee Member.

Ronald Sandico - Bargaining Committee Member

In the coming weeks, your new bargaining committee will begin preparing for upcoming collective agreement negotiations with your Employer. We will update you when this process begins.



In the meantime, your current collective agreement remains in full force and effect until a new agreement has been negotiated and then ratified by the membership.



Congratulations committee for accepting your nominations for this important work.



With thanks



Chad McQuarrie

BCGEU Staff Representative



