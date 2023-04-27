Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Seeking Members Interested in Health & Safety at Lookout Housing & Health Society Guildford Shelter - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on October 26, 2023
Getting involved with Occupational Health & Safety is a great way for union members to contribute. As a safety committee member, you will help ensure your employer is following OH&S regulations. You can raise the profile of health and safety and improve your working environment. Would you like to serve on an Occupational Health & Safety Committee at your worksite?
Members of the Committee are entitled to all committee functions with no loss of pay and are entitled to 8 hours of annual educational leave without loss of pay or other benefits.
If you are interested in serving on your OH&S committee or would like more information, please fill out and forward the attached form to Shelley Einarsonvia email at [email protected] by 5:00 pm, on Thursday, November 9th, 2023.
