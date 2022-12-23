BC GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

SENIOR BUYER

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

January 3, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Senior Buyer to join a small procurement team supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

Reporting to the Finance Manager, and working under the guidance of the Procurement Officer, the Senior Buyer is responsible for a wide variety of functions critical to the continued success and effectiveness of the Procurement Office at the BCGEU, in accordance with established policies and procedures.

This position is located at our Burnaby office. Effective date to be determined.





DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collaborates with both internal and external stakeholders of the union to carry out procurement functions in a professional and courteous manner;

Performs market research and evaluates products, services, supplies, materials, and equipment; makes purchasing recommendations to the appropriate internal stakeholder;

Identifies, evaluates, and selects suppliers based on quality, cost, and delivery capabilities;

Creates procurement solicitation and tender documents; manages bids, tenders, and proposals submitted from suppliers; evaluates proposals, makes recommendation regarding the awarding of contracts, and processes orders following approvals;

Schedules and, as required, attends demonstrations, presentations, and site meetings with suppliers;

Tracks, monitors, and reviews contracts, purchase orders, insurance, warranties, and general service agreements;

Verifies and manages required insurance and WorkSafe BC documents and ensures appropriate insurance is requested based on risk level of the work;

Produces detailed and accurate management reports to help facilitate decision making;

Analyzes spending patterns and identifies cost saving opportunities for the union;

Maintains confidentiality in all matters pertaining to the BCGEU;

Serves as a subject matter expert and point of contact for procurement practices, policies, and procedures; monitors policy compliance and makes recommendations for improvements as needed;

Other procurement / purchasing related duties and responsibilities as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

The successful applicant will possess the following:

Post-secondary degree or certificate, supplemented by a recognized buyer / purchasing diploma, such as CPP, PMAC, SCMP, PSPP or PCMP;

A minimum of 7 years recent work experience in a senior buyer role with substantial responsibility;

Experience with complex procurement processes and contract law;

Experience in drafting tender solicitation documents for complex procurements that may be considered high profile, high risk, high dollar value and/or politically sensitive;

Experience analyzing complex procurement issues, evaluating options and recommending solutions;

Experience in the full procurement life cycle, including planning and acquiring goods and/or services to achieve business objectives;

Ability to communicate effectively both verbally and in writing;

Ability to maintain cooperative relationships with vendors, contractors and sales representatives;

Strong customer service focus and interpersonal skills;

Demonstrated ability to work independently, under pressure, while managing multiple tasks;

Strong organizational skills.

SALARY & BENEFITS

Bi-Weekly: $4,009.04 - $4,355.48.

Annual: $104,593.05 - $113,631.42

Regular full-time position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details and conditions can be found in the BCGEU BCUWU collective agreement.

Upon the successful completion of the probationary period, the successful candidate may be considered for a hybrid work arrangement subject to the terms of the collective agreement.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, January 16, 2023

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland