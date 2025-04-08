B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES’ UNION

SENIOR CLERK – CONVENTIONS AND TRAVEL

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID: MU024

April 8, 2025

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 95,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks experienced Conventions and Travel clerk to join a small team supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

This position reports to the Director of Operations and is responsible to for providing administrative support to Conventions and Travel Staff Representatives and will be based in the BCGEU Headquarters located in Burnaby, BC. The Conventions and Planning department staff are responsible for planning and executing various conventions, conferences and events for the union members and staff, including their travel and accommodation arrangements.

Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Convention & Travel Activities

Processing credentials, registration forms, rooming lists, leaves of absence and general correspondence;

Processing resolutions for submission to various conventions Maintaining filing systems and daily bring forward systems;

Determining calendar deadlines for registrations, hotel reservations, mailings, credentials and ensuring deadlines are met

Providing backup administrative support for servicing staff in the Conventions and Travel Department;

Assist in the coordination activities of Conventions & Travel staff;

Coordinating, arranging and booking all aspects of travel and hotel arrangements for staff and members travelling on BCGEU business, including domestic, international and group travel;

Assisting with the calculation charge backs to components and affiliates for registration fees, accommodations, leaves of absence;

Reviewing, reconciling, and processing invoices for payment processing;

Sorting and distributing mail;

Managing incoming calls

Triennial Constitutional Convention

Support in the activities and responsibilities of Conventions & Travel department staff

Policies, Procedures, and Modernization

Provide administrative support to the Head of Events and Director of Operations as requested

Other Duties

Admin support to other Conventions & Travel related activities as deemed necessary

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have:

High school graduation supplemented by administrative training;

Travel agent certificate or equivalent (preferred)

2 – 4 years' administrative experience;

2 – 3 years' experience with conference planning and preparation;

2 – 3 years' experience in high-volume online travel and hotel bookings;

1 – 2 years' experience with invoices, payment processing and cash transactions

Excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm);

Excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills;

Excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills including good telephone manner;

An aptitude to be well organized and detailed;

Ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information.

Ability to set priorities and work within time limits;

Knowledge and understanding of Union procedures and policies;

Knowledge of the BCGEU structure (preferred)

Knowledge of Unionware and SQL based and relational databases (preferred)

WAGE RATE: $37.55- $40.89 per hour

Regular full-time position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement. Paid vacation, comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Upon the successful completion of the probationary period, the successful candidate may be considered for a hybrid work arrangement subject to the terms of the collective agreement.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

All applications must be submitted by, 5:00 pm, Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]