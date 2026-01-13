SENIOR CLERK (L4)

CONVENTIONS AND TRAVEL

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

JOB ID:P0276

January 12, 2026

This position reports to the Director of Logistics and is responsible for providing administrative support to event planning staff. The position is based in the BCGEU Headquarters located in Burnaby, BC. The Conventions and Travel department is responsible for planning and executing union events including our triennial convention, conferences, meetings and special events for union members and staff, including their travel and accommodation arrangements. The Travel Clerk will work closely with staff, union leadership, and members to ensure efficient, cost-effective, and policy-compliant travel arrangements.

Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Convention & Travel Activities

Coordinate and schedule travel arrangements, including airfare, hotel accommodations, and car rentals for staff and members travelling on union business including domestic and international and group travel.

Assist with event and conference registration, confirmations, and attendee tracking.

Process credentials, registration forms, rooming lists, leaves of absence and general correspondence with union members and staff.

Maintain detailed travel records and documentation.

Determine calendar deadlines for registrations, hotel reservations, mailings, credentials and ensuring deadlines are met.

Assist with the calculation charge backs to components and affiliates for registration fees, accommodations, leaves of absence.

Review, reconcile, and process invoices for payment processing.

Respond to travel-related inquiries from staff and members in a professional and timely manner.

Ensure compliance with union travel policies and budget guideline

Triennial Constitutional Convention

Provide administrative support in the planning and executing the union's triennial convention.

Policies, Procedures, and Modernization

Provide administrative support to the Event Planners and Director of Logistics as requested.

This position operates within a department that is modernizing its processes and requires flexibility and adaptability.

Other Duties

Admin support to other Conventions & Travel related activities as deemed necessary

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have:

High school graduation supplemented by administrative training.

Travel agent certificate or equivalent (preferred)

2 – 4 years' administrative experience.

2 – 3 years' experience with event planning.

2 – 3 years' experience in high-volume online travel and hotel bookings.

1 – 2 years' experience with invoices, payment processing and cash transactions

Excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm).

Excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication.

An aptitude to be well organized and detailed.

Ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information.

Ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

Knowledge and understanding of Union procedures and policies.

Knowledge of the BCGEU structure (preferred)

Knowledge of Unionware and SQL based and relational databases (preferred)

WAGE RATE: $37.91- $41.30 per hour

HOW TO APPLY:

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

Hours of work are 32 hours, four days per week.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, January 19, 2026

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]