August 26, 2022

POSITION: SENIOR DEPARTMENTAL CLERK

GRADE: LEVEL 6 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A Senior Departmental Clerk is required for the Member Disability Benefits Department. This position will also be required to perform administrative and word processing functions for staff representatives in the Member Disability Benefits department.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include: Overseeing the work of the support staff in the Member Disability Benefits Department; assigning non-routine work; monitoring and reporting performance problems; monitoring training/orientation of new employees; processing a variety of documents including forms, correspondence and reports from longhand, draft, or Dictaphone; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; maintaining files; answering general enquiries; receiving and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; database and arbitration preparation experience an asset.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous Workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 p.m., Thursday September 1, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



