BCGEU VICTORIA AREA OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

June 24, 2024

POSITION: SENIOR DEPARTMENTAL CLERK (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 7 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $41.80 - $44.81 per hour





A Senior Departmental Clerk is required for the Victoria Area Office, located in Victoria, BC. Term of assignment is 6 months or return of incumbent.





DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Senior Departmental Clerk duties will include assigning non-routine work; monitoring and reporting performance problems; reassigning work to resolve conflicting priorities; monitoring training/orientation of new employees. Additional duties will include maintaining files, logbooks, statistics and records; answering general enquiries; receiving and distributing mail; typing documents including forms, correspondence and reports from handwritten or draft; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; taking minutes of meetings; proofreading and correcting documents; operating office and mail center equipment including photocopiers; updating and maintaining database information and producing reports; maintaining BCGEU website and calendars; responding to general enquiries and complaints; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:





Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; must have the ability to lead a team, assess work productivity and must have strong interpersonal skills.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, Friday, June 28, 2024.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP