SENIOR DEPARTMENTAL CLERK (L7)

KELOWNA AREA OFFICE

JOB ID: MU035

June 6, 2025

POSITION: SENIOR DEPARTMENTAL CLERK

GRADE: LEVEL 7 - MoveUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $42.64 - $46.17 per hour

A Senior Departmental Clerk is required for the Kelowna Area Office.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting to the Director of Regions 3 & 4, the Senior Departmental Clerk duties will include assigning non-routine work; monitoring and reporting performance problems; reassigning work to resolve conflicting priorities; monitoring training/orientation of new employees. Additional duties will include maintaining files, logbooks, statistics and records; answering general enquiries; receiving and distributing mail; typing documents including forms, correspondence and reports from handwritten or draft; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; taking minutes of meetings; proofreading and correcting documents; operating office and mail center equipment including photocopiers; updating and maintaining database information and producing reports; maintaining BCGEU website and calendars; responding to general enquiries and complaints; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years' administrative experience; high school graduation supplemented by administrative training; excellent keyboarding (40 - 50 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; must have the ability to lead a team, assess work productivity and must have strong interpersonal skills.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

Please note that temporary and probationary employees are not eligible for remote work arrangements.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Sunday, June 15, 2025.

How to Apply:

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]





