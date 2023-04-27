BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

INTERNAL POSTING

November 14, 2023

POSITION: SENIOR DEPARTMENTAL CLERK – MEMBERSHIP RECORDS

GRADE: LEVEL 6 – MOVEUP AGREEMENT

WAGE RATE: $35.76 - $38.51 per hour

A Senior Departmental Clerk is required for the Membership Records Department, located at the BCGEU Headquarters in Burnaby, BC. This position will report to the Director of Administration.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include:

Scheduling routine and non-routine tasks, including prioritizing work with input from supervisor

Overseeing the work of the support staff and reporting on performance issues

Fostering a collaborative and support departmental culture with a learning mindset

Acting as the first tier of escalation when operational issues arise; Training and orientation of staff and generally being the Membership Records subject matter expert on departmental processes

Developing and maintaining documentation of department processes

Maintaining data on key performance indicators of department productivity and operational goals

Assisting the Director with departmental work as requested. This may include taking meeting minutes, tracking changes, action items, decisions and project schedules, posting updates and scheduling meetings of project team

Other related duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have deep knowledge of Membership Records processes, 2-4 years' administrative experience; excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills, proofreading and organizational skills; a strong aptitude for unbiased conflict management and the ability to approach difficult or stressful situations with tact and diplomacy; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits.

The following skills and experiences are an asset. A basic understanding of project management, knowledge of SQL based and relational databases; experience working with budgets and reconciling invoices to purchase orders.

Hours of work are 32 per week, four days.

General aptitude tests will be administered to all applicants. Keyboarding tests will be administered to regular/temporary employees who are not presently working in or have not previously worked in an administrative position.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, LGBTQ2SI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Jennifer Ferguson, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 pm, November 20, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

UWU/MoveUP