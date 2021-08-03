BCGEU HEADQUARTERS OFFICE

August 3, 2021

POSITION: SENIOR DEPARTMENTAL CLERK (Temporary)

GRADE: LEVEL 6 – MoveUP AGREEMENT

A temporary Senior Departmental Clerk is required for the Member Disability Benefits Department. This position will also be required to perform secretarial and word processing functions for staff representatives in the Member Disability Benefits department. Term of assignment is up to 12 months.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Will include: Overseeing the work of the support staff in the Member Disability Benefits Department; assigning non-routine work; monitoring and reporting performance problems; monitoring training/orientation of new employees; processing a variety of documents including forms, correspondence and reports from longhand, draft, or dictaphone; drafting replies to general correspondence; signing routine correspondence; making appointments and travel arrangements; maintaining files; answering general enquiries; receiving and distributing mail; other related duties as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 2-4 years secretarial experience; high school graduation supplemented by secretarial training; excellent keyboarding (60–70 wpm); excellent Microsoft Word and Excel skills; excellent communication, spelling and grammatical skills; an aptitude for organization and detail; good telephone manner; the ability to set priorities and work within time limits; database and arbitration preparation experience an asset.

Hours of work are 32 per week, 4 days.

General aptitude and keyboarding tests will be administered to all applicants.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Apply in writing with resume to Sharon Penner, Human Resources Administrator, Headquarters, by 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]



