B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

SENIOR FINANCIAL SYSTEMS ANALYST

FINANCE DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

March 17, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Senior Financial Systems Analyst to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

Reporting to the Director of Finance, and working closely with the Assistant Controller, the BCGEU seeks a Senior Financial Systems Analyst to provide functional support to users of the union's financial systems. The Senior Financial Systems Analyst will have a key role in leading the modernization of the finance department's systems and reporting processes as well as leveraging technology to improve internal controls.

The position is located at our Burnaby office. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

The successful applicant will:

Provide ongoing financial systems support to the finance department and other key stakeholders within the union in the form of daily troubleshooting, systems maintenance, development of training material, subject matter expertise, and financial database management;

Promote continuous improvement by identifying inefficient financial system processes and providing recommendations;

Automate and modernize financial reporting processes by creating solutions including, but not limited to, designing and building Power BI dashboards and implementing database query solutions;

Maintain a strong system of internal controls by leveraging system functions to define user roles, restrict access, and segregate duties in accordance with the policies of the union;

Serve as the finance project lead, as required, for the upgrade or implementation of financial systems;

Collaborate with cross-functional teams within the union to resolve issues and execute on project deliverables;

Investigate financial system issues, seek resolutions, and serve as the key point of contact for software vendors/consultants as required;

Prepare process documentation for financial systems and provide training to users as required;

Keep apprised of developments in the field of financial systems and new applicable solutions which may become available;

Other related finance and administrative duties and responsibilities as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have/be:

a bachelor's Degree in Business Administration, Finance, or a related discipline;

achieved a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation;

5+ years of experience in a similar position;

proficiency in the use of database queries and building Power BI dashboards, and/or other similar reporting tools;

thorough knowledge of financial system processes and their impact on finance users and deliverables;

advanced analytical, attention to detail, critical thinking and problem-solving skills;

excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills, both verbal and written;

ability to work collaboratively as a key member of a team and independently with minimal supervision;

advanced skills in Microsoft Office applications;

experience with the end-to-end implementation of new accounting software and understanding of project life cycles preferred;

experience with Microsoft Dynamics GP (Great Plains) or a similar accounting software preferred.

SALARY & BENEFITS

Bi-Weekly: $4,499.22

Annual: $117,381.50

Regular full-time position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details and conditions can be found in the BCGEU BCUWU collective agreement.

Upon request and successful completion of the probationary period, the successful candidate may be considered for a hybrid work arrangement.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, March 27, 2023

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland