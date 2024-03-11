SENIOR MANAGER, INTERNAL AUDIT

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

March 11, 2024

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU requires a highly motivated, results oriented individual to fill the position of Senior Manager, Internal Audit. The successful candidate will report to the Treasurer and Finance Committee of the BCGEU and will have experience setting up processes and systems to effectively assess financial risks and manage those risks for the union, as well as demonstrate an ability and willingness to manage this independently. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintain ownership of annual strategy and risk-based internal audit plan.

Ensure timely and smooth delivery of Internal Audits and special engagements.

Prepare clear and concise audit reports.

Communicate audit findings that are clear, concise, and factually accurate, to garner management's support for the audit report and its recommendations.

Follow up on internal audit recommendations and management action plans to ensure significant issues are being addressed in a timely manner.

Oversee or work collaboratively with key stakeholders on the implementation of new or revised policies, procedures and internal controls.

Work closely with the Treasurer and Finance Committee to develop financial policy and controls for recommendation to the Provincial Executive.

Provide regular reporting to the Treasurer and Finance Committee on the assessment of adequacy and effectiveness the union's processes, procedures, and internal controls.

Provide training to the union's Finance, Executive and Administrative committees (senior leadership committees) in audit, compliance, and fiduciary duties.

Act as subject matter expert on all risk management, control, and governance processes and matters.

Build positive working relationships with stakeholders including members, senior leadership, staff and external auditors.

Ensure that work complies with the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) professional standards.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 10 years of recent experience in Internal Audit and/or Financial, Operations, and System Audit.

Risk Management experience considered an asset.

Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation.

Possession of Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) and/or Certified Information Systems auditor (CISA) designation(s) are considered an asset.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent.

Experience in large and complex environments and structures; experience in cybersecurity, data management, and analytics.

Proven teamwork ability, contributing to a positive and progressive work environment.

Advanced experience using Microsoft Office Suite, including proficiency in Excel.

Excellent written, verbal communication and presentation skills.

Excellent problem-solving and attention to detail.

Strong organizational skills and a proven ability to work autonomously on multiple projects.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Weekly: $6,727.30

Annual: $175,510.55

This is an excluded position and will be compensated and governed by the Excluded Servicing Agreement.

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle. Full details can be found in the Terms and Conditions of Employment.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU. Applicants are encouraged to identify if they are part of equity groups.

Only those who are selected for an interview will be contacted.

Submit expression of interest, indicating the position of interest, no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, March 18, 2024, by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland.





