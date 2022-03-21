SENIOR RECORDS ANALYST

ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

May 16, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 83,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU is seeking an experienced senior records analyst to work in the union's Membership Records Department of Administration Services. In this role, the successful applicant will work closely with the Membership Records team in managing the Union's membership data, producing reports to support the business of the union, and overseeing the receipt of membership dues.

The successful applicant will work in our office located in Burnaby and report to the Records Team Lead, effective date to be determined

DUTIES:

The successful applicant will be the senior records analyst in a team of data management and entry staff. The senior records analyst will:

Be the operational point person for the Membership Records Team;

Analyze and streamline Membership Records workflows to continuously improve efficiency and data integrity;

Plan and create user documentation for software applications and workflows related to the functioning of the Membership Records Department and provide support and training as needed;

Manage, train, and support the staff of the Membership Records Team;

Write SQL queries and scripts to pull and analyze data across multiple databases to generate reports that support the needs of the union;

Work with the Records Team Lead to change how data is represented, entered or queried in BCGEU systems to improve alignment with the union's organizational structures and streamline access to actionable data;

Sit on committees and consult with other departments at the BCGEU to provide advice and support on leveraging data maintained by Membership Records.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Applicants must have:

Extensive knowledge and experience working with enterprise relational databases;

Extensive experience using SQL to query backend databases to extract data and perform further analysis on the data using scripting languages and Microsoft Excel;

Experience analyzing operational workflows to streamline, standardize, and document data management processes;

Experience providing direction, supervision and mentorship to team members;

A demonstrated ability to be proactive and work with minimal supervision, respond to high pressure situations, foster change management and continuous improvement, and work effectively in a group environment;

An in-depth understanding and working knowledge of Microsoft Office productivity applications;

An information technology related degree/certificate from an accredited post-secondary institution or equivalent work experience;

A demonstrated ability and interest in developing activists' skills and maintaining effective working relationships with union and community activists as well as coalition partners.

Experience working with software developers to integrate new software into data management workflows and an overall understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement is an asset.

SALARY & BENEFITS:

Bi-Week: $4,009.04 – $4,355.48

Annual: $104,593.05 - $113,631.42

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license and furnish a union-made vehicle.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, May 30, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





