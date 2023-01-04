FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 13, 2023



Seniors' care workers issue 72-hour strike notice



BURNABY, B.C. (Coast Salish Territories) – Members of the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) have issued 72-hour strike notice to Vantage Living Inc. – owner of independent living facility Lakeside Manor – as of 11:00 a.m., January 13, 2023. This action is being taken following several months of negotiations that have yet to result in an agreement that provides wage increases that address the rising cost of living and will reduce high staff turnover.

"This dispute is about seniors' care workers fighting for the respect and support they deserve, and the respect and support those in their care deserve," said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith. "Our members are demanding fair compensation so they can put a stop to the revolving door of poorly paid workers and deteriorating conditions at Lakeside Manor."



The union is seeking wage increases in line with inflation so these workers can catch up and keep up with rising costs. Right now, most workers make minimum wage with the highest pay at $20.90 per hour.



"This is another case of a for-profit company prioritizing the bottom line over wages and working conditions and by extension, the conditions of care residents experience" continued Smith. "For this reason, Lakeside Manor residents are also engaged and supporting members' actions to improve conditions for everyone that lives and works in the facility."



The bargaining committee remains dedicated to reaching an agreement without commencing job action and is willing to use every minute of the next 72 hours to get a deal done without any disruption to residents.



If no agreement is reached, job action will commence on Monday January 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with workers walking off the job and on to the picket line.



Media are invited to attend the strike kick off:



WHAT: Strike kick off for members of Lakeside Manor.



WHEN: Monday, January 16, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. PST



WHERE: 681 Harbour Front Drive, NE, in Salmon Arm, B.C.



VISUALS: Independent seniors living workers, joined in solidarity by some

of the residents they care for and other allies, calling for a fair deal with

colourful union flags and signs.



The BCGEU represents 30 workers at Lakeside Manor who voted 84 per cent in favour of strike action last October.



The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 85,000 members in almost every community and economic sector in the province.



For more information contact: [email protected]





UWU/MoveUP