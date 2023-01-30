INFORMATION MEETING
DATE: Monday, March 6th, 2023
TIME: 7:00 PM
Zoom: Please check your email for the zoom link
RATIFICATION VOTING
There will be three opportunities to vote at BC Place during the following events:
- Wednesday, March 8th, 1:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Location: 4th Floor by the elevator at 427)
- Saturday, March 11th, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Location: 4th Floor by the elevator at 427)
- Thursday, March 16th, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (Location: 4th Floor by the elevator at 427)
You can also vote at the Lower Mainland Area Office (130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4) between 8:30 am – 5:00 pm starting on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 and the deadline to vote is Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at 4:00 pm.
The bargaining committee recommends you vote YES to this tentative agreement!
In Solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Cheri Trewin – Concession Department
Adam Scott – Catering Department
Ian Christie – Concession Department
Jim Jardine – Warehouse
Mike Kowalchuk – Kitchen
Sarah Fawns, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.