INFORMATION MEETING

DATE: Monday, March 6th, 2023

TIME: 7:00 PM

Zoom: Please check your email for the zoom link

RATIFICATION VOTING

There will be three opportunities to vote at BC Place during the following events:

Wednesday, March 8 th , 1:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Location: 4 th Floor by the elevator at 427)

, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Location: 4 Floor by the elevator at 427) Thursday, March 16th, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (Location: 4th Floor by the elevator at 427)

You can also vote at the Lower Mainland Area Office (130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4) between 8:30 am – 5:00 pm starting on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 and the deadline to vote is Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at 4:00 pm .

The bargaining committee recommends you vote YES to this tentative agreement!

In Solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Cheri Trewin – Concession Department

Adam Scott – Catering Department

Ian Christie – Concession Department

Jim Jardine – Warehouse

Mike Kowalchuk – Kitchen

Sarah Fawns, BCGEU Staff Representative

