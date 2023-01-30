Click here to find info on COVID-19

Servomation - Information Meeting and Ratification Vote - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 03, 2023

INFORMATION MEETING

DATE: Monday, March 6th, 2023

TIME: 7:00 PM

Zoom: Please check your email for the zoom link 

RATIFICATION VOTING

There will be three opportunities to vote at BC Place during the following events:

  • Wednesday, March 8th, 1:30 pm – 5:30 pm (Location: 4th Floor by the elevator at 427)
  • Saturday, March 11th, 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (Location: 4th Floor by the elevator at 427)
  • Thursday, March 16th, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm (Location: 4th Floor by the elevator at 427)

You can also vote at the Lower Mainland Area Office (130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4) between 8:30 am – 5:00 pm starting on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 and the deadline to vote is Thursday, March 16th, 2023 at 4:00 pm.

The bargaining committee recommends you vote YES to this tentative agreement!

In Solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee

Cheri Trewin – Concession Department
Adam Scott – Catering Department
Ian Christie – Concession Department
Jim Jardine – Warehouse
Mike Kowalchuk – Kitchen
Sarah Fawns, BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

