The Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the Employer, full details of the tentative agreement can be found here.
Tentative Agreement Highlights include:
- 3-year agreement ending January 31, 2024
- 1st year February 1, 2021 = 3% wage increase
- 2nd year effective February 1, 2022 = 4.5% wage increase (*Retroactive wage increase back to February 1, 2022*)
- 3rd year effective February 1, 2023 = 5% wage increase (*Retroactive wage increase back to February 1, 2023*)
- Additional recruitment and retention wage increases for the following classifications:o Concession Steward, Catering Supervisor, Stock Worker and Kitchen Worker
- Additional 2% vacation entitlement for employees in their 25th year of service
- New Statutory Holiday – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
- Reduced eligibility entitlement for access to benefits from 750 hours to 700 hours in a six month period
- *New – 5 days of 100 % Employer-paid Sick Leave
- *New – Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP)
- *New – Domestic Violence language including 15 days of paid leave under this article
- *New – Gender Neutral Language and Gender Transition Policy and Leave language
- Tips and Administrative Charges – The committee also assisted with setting up the concession department tipline in early 2022 and all concession department workers will receive tips. Kitchen and Warehouse Department now have access to a small tip pool. Temporary workers are eligible to receive tips, however, will receive them at a reduced rate of 60%.
Stay tuned for details on a membership meeting and ratification voting details.
The bargaining committee recommends you vote YES to this tentative agreement!
In Solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee
Cheri Trewin – Concession Department
Adam Scott – Catering Department
Ian Christie – Concession Department
Jim Jardine – Warehouse
Mike Kowalchuk – Kitchen
Sarah Fawns, BCGEU Staff Representative
