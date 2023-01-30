The Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce a tentative agreement has been reached with the Employer, full details of the tentative agreement can be found here.



Tentative Agreement Highlights include:

3-year agreement ending January 31, 2024

1st year February 1, 2021 = 3% wage increase

2nd year effective February 1, 2022 = 4.5% wage increase (*Retroactive wage increase back to February 1, 2022*)

3rd year effective February 1, 2023 = 5% wage increase (*Retroactive wage increase back to February 1, 2023*)

Additional recruitment and retention wage increases for the following classifications:o Concession Steward, Catering Supervisor, Stock Worker and Kitchen Worker

Additional 2% vacation entitlement for employees in their 25th year of service

New Statutory Holiday – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Reduced eligibility entitlement for access to benefits from 750 hours to 700 hours in a six month period

*New – 5 days of 100 % Employer-paid Sick Leave

*New – Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP)

*New – Domestic Violence language including 15 days of paid leave under this article

*New – Gender Neutral Language and Gender Transition Policy and Leave language

Tips and Administrative Charges – The committee also assisted with setting up the concession department tipline in early 2022 and all concession department workers will receive tips. Kitchen and Warehouse Department now have access to a small tip pool. Temporary workers are eligible to receive tips, however, will receive them at a reduced rate of 60%.



Stay tuned for details on a membership meeting and ratification voting details.



The bargaining committee recommends you vote YES to this tentative agreement!



In Solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee

Cheri Trewin – Concession Department

Adam Scott – Catering Department

Ian Christie – Concession Department

Jim Jardine – Warehouse

Mike Kowalchuk – Kitchen

Sarah Fawns, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



