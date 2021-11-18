Hello Everyone,



It has been brought to the Union's attention that there are concerns regarding the tip line being added to the point of sales system within the Concessions department.



The Union and Employer met to discuss how the tips would be divided between members and were unable to come to an agreement, therefore it was agreed to, by both parties, that the topic will need to be discussed further in bargaining.



In the last round of bargaining, a letter of understanding was created to address the topic. Letter of understanding 8, in the Collective Agreement, states:



LETTER OF UNDERSTANDING #8

Re: Concessions Tip Line



The Employer will consider a tip line being added to the concessions department when new technology for the point of sale system is in place.



If you have any questions regarding this topic, please reach out to your shop steward and/or bargaining committee.



In solidarity,



Hilary Andow, Staff Representative



Your Bargaining Committee:

Ian Christie - [email protected]

Cheri Trewin - [email protected]

Mike Kowalchuk - [email protected]

James Jardine - [email protected]

Raffaele Sciarretta - [email protected]

Adam Scott - [email protected]



UWU/MoveUP