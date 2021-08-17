Your Bargaining Committee would like to wish you a safe and smooth return to work. We have already begun preparations for the next round of bargaining for Servomation members.

The Collective Agreement that came into effect just before the closure remains in effect until a new agreement is finalized. The Agreement has some new language that all members should be aware of:

Event Definitions – we now have three types of events defined in our Agreement:

High Impact Mandatory Event - a full building event designated by the employer that requires employees of the affected department to be available and scheduled to work. The term high impact mandatory event includes, but is not limited to, Rugby (7's), Concerts, BC Lions and Whitecaps playoffs, Grey Cups, MLS All-Star match, and International Sporting Events.

Major Event - an event designated by the employer that requires employees of the affected department to be available and scheduled to work. The term Major Event includes, but is not limited to, Whitecaps, BC Lions, Rugby (15's), Women's Soccer, Monster Truck, and International Lower Bowl.

Non-Major Event - are events not covered by the term Major Event.

*NEW: Employees may elect to take three (3) Major Events off per season with appropriate paperwork completed 1 month prior to the event.

Your Bargaining Committee:

Adam Scott, Bargaining Committee Member - Catering

Raffaele Sciarretta, Bargaining Committee Member - Catering

Cheri Trewin, Bargaining Committee Member - Concession

Ian Christie, Bargaining Committee Member - Concession

James Jardine, Bargaining Committee Member - Stock

Mike Kowalchuk, Bargaining Committee Member - Kitchen

